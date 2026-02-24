A potential trip to South Korea by a US delegation for negotiations on security issues is being delayed due to scheduling matters, a senior Seoul official said Tuesday, dismissing speculation that the delay was related to trade issues.

The US delegation had been widely expected to visit South Korea as early as late February to discuss security issues under a joint fact sheet that ranges from Seoul's bid to build nuclear-powered submarines to bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy and shipbuilding. But the schedule for the trip has not been confirmed yet.

Concerns have risen that last week's US Supreme Court ruling against US President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs could delay Seoul's negotiations with Washington over the security issues.

The Seoul official said a delay in the US delegation's trip is about "scheduling" issues, dismissing concerns that uncertainty in the trade environment following the tariff ruling is affecting the allies' security-related talks to implement the joint summit agreements.

"Progress is being stalled a little bit due to difficulty in predicting the US political situation and other complex factors, including the Iran issue, Russia's war with Ukraine, and (planned) summit talks between the United States and China," the official said.

He said South Korea has left open the possibility of Seoul officials visiting the US to proceed with security-related negotiations if the US delegation's trip to Seoul is further delayed.

The allies seek to implement the joint summit document that includes Washington's approval of Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, and the pursuit of civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing rights. (Yonhap)