The commander of the US Forces Korea has delivered an apology to Seoul after a US Air Force exercise over the Yellow Sea prompted a rare standoff with Chinese fighter jets, sources said Tuesday.

Gen. Xavier Brunson delivered the apology to South Korean military authorities over the situation surrounding the US Air Force drill staged from last Wednesday to Thursday, according to the sources.

His apology came after Defense Miㅎnister Ahn Gyu-back delivered a complaint in a call with Brunson last week over the failure to share details of the exercise with South Korean authorities in advance.

On Wednesday, US and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a rare standoff over the Yellow Sea during a US Air Force training operation that involved some 10 USFK F-16 fighter jets.

The F-16 jets reportedly flew to an area between the respective air defense identification zones of South Korea and China, prompting the Chinese military to dispatch its own fighter jets to the scene, but no clash occurred.

The incident led the US military to end the exercise on Thursday, earlier than the planned end on Saturday.

A USFK official declined to comment on the matter, saying they don't "publicly comment on conversation between senior leaders." (Yonhap)