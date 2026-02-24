The German Embassy in Seoul celebrated the traditional German Carnival, known as “Karneval” or “Fasching,” on Saturday.

This year, the embassy partnered with ADeKo to host the celebration at Newtown Pub. Guests in colorful and red-and-white costumes enjoyed music, German food and festive cheer, highlighting Germany’s regional culture beyond Oktoberfest.

In his remarks, the German Embassy's Deputy Ambassador Joern Beissert acknowledged the slightly delayed timing, emphasizing that Carnival embodies solidarity and equality beyond mere festivity. He pointed to its deep roots in the Rhineland, noting that the celebration in Cologne is Europe’s largest, drawing more than 2 million visitors annually.

Beissert also highlighted the tradition of satirical floats, mentioning that a provocative work by a Dusseldorf artist reportedly angered Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Carnival’s role in creative and political expression.

“Carnival thrives on creativity — in costumes, music, dance and joyful abandon,” he added.

According to the embassy, the annual event promotes German cultural diversity and strengthens people-to-people ties in Korea through tradition and festivity.