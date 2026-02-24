Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines will enter the South Korean market with the launch of direct routes starting June 1.

The new services will connect Busan with Taipei and Taichung, expanding air links between South Korea’s second-largest city and Taiwan’s capital and central cultural hub.

Founded in 2018, Starlux operates flights to 31 destinations across Asia and North America, including cities in Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

The airline has received global recognition for service and safety, including the prestigious “2026 Five Star Global Airline” designation by the Airline Passenger Experience Association.

“Busan is a dynamic maritime city and a key strategic hub in Northeast Asia,” CEO Glenn Chai said. “We look forward to offering passengers a more convenient and refined travel experience.”