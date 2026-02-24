From festival breakout to solitary force, Korean post-rock band premieres ‘Red Cliffs’

In the epics, battles unfold in waves of iron and fire: metal clashing, dust rising, a roar that shakes the ground. Imagine that ancient clash rendered entirely in sound.

A Korean crossover band carving its own singular path invites audiences into that sonic terrain, into the heady rush of combat and its fierce exhilaration. What if a battle could be painted not with images but with distortion and breath, rhythm and silence, an epic not merely narrated but physically felt?

On that battlefield of sound, Jambinai stands as a solitary force.

“We’re a ‘dok’ band,” said Lee Il-woo, the group’s music director and composer, leaning into the Korean word “dok,” a syllable that evokes independence, extremity and singularity. “A team that does its own thing. A band that pushes to extremes.”

Jambinai, formed by Lee (guitar, piri, taepyeongso), Kim Bo-mi (haegeum) and Sim Eun-yong (geomungo), classmates at the Korea National University of Arts, later joined by bassist Yu Byeong-koo and drummer Choi Jae-hyuk, has built an international following on a volatile fusion of traditional Korean instruments and post-rock’s tectonic swell. Heavy-metal distortion collides with courtly timbres; free-jazz textures bleed into folk modes.

This weekend at the Arko Arts Theater in Seoul, the band premieres “Red Cliffs,” a synesthetic reimagining of “Jeokbyeokga,” one of the five surviving pansori epics. Drawing on the famed Battle of Red Cliffs from the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," the production combines music, video and lighting to plunge audiences into the center of war.

Reassembling epic pansori

"As a band rooted in traditional music, we wanted to reinterpret pansori in our own way and approach it on our own terms," Lee said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

”With the powerful sound we have, ‘Red Cliffs’ was the story we could stage most convincingly. We wanted to express the explosions of battle through intense noise."

Pansori, the Korean tradition of epic sung storytelling, is typically performed by a vocalist and a drummer. A devoted fan of “Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” Lee fractures and reassembles the form into what he calls “dark post-pansori.”

The band collaborates with the pansori singer Oh Dan-hae, but Lee is quick to note that “Red Cliffs” is not a straightforward restaging. Scenes absent from the original are newly composed: a general praying for a favorable wind; a ruse involving boats sent into enemy waters to collect volleys of arrows.

If the original “Jeokbyeokga” lingers on the sorrow of commoners and conscripted soldiers, Jambinai amplifies the scale of combat -- the clash of generals, the velocity of pursuit.

In one sequence depicting a chase, meters collide: Pansori phrases move in triple time while the drums insist on four; elsewhere, strings slip into five.

“In this case, I wanted to create that difference in speed and urgency. Each musician becomes a pursuer. No one remains in the background; every instrument surges forward.”

Others abandon text altogether. The band drew as much inspiration from childhood memories of Three Kingdoms novels, films and video games as from the canonical pansori itself.

“There are pieces with no lyrics as well. When there are no words, listeners have more space to project their own experiences and images,” said Lee.

What remains when battle ends

Yet for all its ferocity, “Red Cliffs” does not end in triumph. Across nine pieces, two blisteringly fast and others suspended in a tension like the stillness before a storm, the work builds toward a stark conclusion. After the spectacle, after the scale, what remains is death.

“After the grand and violent sounds, nothing remains but death and ruins. We wanted to ask: When there is war, what remains for us?”

Reconciling the band’s amplified guitars and drums with the acoustics of traditional instruments has long been a central challenge for the band. Korean instruments were not designed to be miked and blasted at arena levels; excessive volume muddies their frequencies.

Lee said he carefully layers the sonic ranges so that the geomungo, haegeum and piri occupy distinct strata, allowing each instrument to be heard without distortion.

“The challenge was to compose within ranges where each instrument could speak clearly, without pushing the volume.”

That attention to detail extends beyond the stage. From the outset, Lee conceived “Red Cliffs” as both a performance and a recording. Lighting cues and projected images shape the drama in the theater; an album version would require subtraction. After the premiere, he hopes to release a recording by year’s end, pairing it with touring plans.

“We’re always thinking about possibilities,” Lee said. “How far we can extend ourselves through experimentation, through collaboration -- how we can keep expanding.”

Jambinai’s audience has grown steadily abroad. Once a festival discovery, the band now headlines major events and sells out its own shows. Last year at the Barbican Center in London, the quintet collaborated with the London Contemporary Orchestra, reworking their repertoire for symphonic forces.

“It was such an incredible performance,” Lee recalled. “I didn’t want the concert to end. Our music is rooted in tradition, but it also draws from orchestral film scores and post-rock. Expanding it felt natural.”

In July, the band will perform at a festival in the Czech Republic. But for now, Lee’s focus is squarely on the controlled chaos of war summoned through strings, reeds and distortion pedals.

“Red Cliffs” runs Friday and Saturday.