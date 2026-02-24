The National Assembly was set to vote Tuesday on an arrest motion for Rep. Kang Sun-woo over bribery allegations related to a nomination by the ruling Democratic Party.

Kang, now an independent lawmaker who formerly belonged to the DP, is accused of receiving 100 million won ($68,300) in exchange for supporting the nomination of former Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung as a DP candidate ahead of the 2022 local elections. Kang was ousted from the party after the allegations surfaced last month.

The arrest motion was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this month after prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Kang.

The vote will take place during a plenary session later in the day.

By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be put under arrest with consent from the National Assembly.

The DP, which currently holds a parliamentary majority, has decided not to adopt an official party stance on the motion, allowing its party lawmakers to vote according to their own judgment.

If the motion is approved by a majority vote, a court will proceed with a hearing to determine whether to issue a warrant to formally arrest Kang. (Yonhap)