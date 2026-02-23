Government vows stern action against those responsible under zero-tolerance principle

As dry air and strong winds combined, wildfires erupted nationwide over the weekend, with 22 cases reported across several provinces, prompting the government to vow stern action against any behavior that could cause wildfires.

This year so far alone, 139 wildfires have occurred, 1.7 times higher than during the same period in 2025. The damaged area so far stands at 257.59 hectares, larger than the island of Yeouido in Seoul.

The wildfire that erupted in Macheon-myeon, Hamyang-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, has lasted for three days. The damaged area currently stands at 190 hectares.

The Korea Forest Service said the containment rate as of 10 a.m. on Monday had reached 58 percent.

More than a day after the fire broke out near Macheon-myeon at around 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, fire authorities issued a Level 2 wildfire response at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A Level 2 response is issued when the estimated damaged area exceeds 100 hectares, average wind speeds surpass 11 meters per second — 39.6 kilometers per hour — or containment is expected to take more than 48 hours.

Authorities issued a nationwide fire mobilization order at 11:14 p.m. the same day.

Another fire broke out on a hill in Daegang-myeon of Danyang-gun, North Chungcheong Province, at 1:59 a.m. Monday. Authorities sent about 50 vehicles and 200 personnel to extinguish the fire. Fifteen helicopters were deployed.

The Danyang regional government sent alert messages to nearby residents and hikers to evacuate. About 40 residents were moved to a nearby elderly care center. The fire was contained some six hours after it broke out.

Authorities arrested a suspect in his 80s on charges of violating the Forest Disaster Prevention Act. He allegedly possessed cigarettes and a lighter at the time of his arrest and his pants showed burn marks. He allegedly told investigators he set fire to leaves because of the cold weather.

On Sunday, a fire broke out on a mountain at around 7:22 p.m. The wildfire rapidly spread due to strong winds. A strong wind advisory and an evacuation order were issued for nearby residents.

Authorities sent 41 vehicles, 70 pieces of equipment and 277 personnel. The fire was extinguished within two hours at 9:15 p.m.

The government vowed to take stern action against any illegal behavior — including incineration and discarding cigarette butts — that could lead to wildfires under a zero-tolerance principle.

Yun Ho-jung, minister of the interior and safety, held an emergency meeting Monday, saying, "Over the weekend, wildfires erupted in about 20 places nationwide. As dry weather and strong winds continued compared with the annual average, a small ember could lead to massive wildfires."

"I hope regional governments thoroughly implement administrative measures such as regulating areas near forests and imposing penalties," he said, ordering related ministries to conduct investigations, seizures and criminal punishment of those responsible for starting fires.