GOSEONG -- South Korean authorities on Sunday issued an evacuation order for residents in a rural area of Gangwon Province after a wildfire broke out.

A large fire erupted on a hillside in Goseong County on the east coast at about 7:22 p.m., prompting authorities to issue a Level 2 emergency response at around 7:34 p.m., officials said.

Strong winds were sweeping across the east coast, including Goseong, at the time of the fire.

As the flames continued to spread due to the strong winds, Goseong County officials sent emergency text alerts instructing residents to evacuate.

Some residents were reported to have taken shelter at nearby resorts and other lodging facilities. (Yonhap)