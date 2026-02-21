K-pop acts, including Stray Kids and Seventeen, dominated global album sales last year, taking seven of the top 10 spots on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's Global Album Sales Chart, data showed Friday.

Stray Kids' "Karma" came in second on the 2025 ranking, followed by Seventeen's "Happy Burstday" in third place and Enhypen's "Desire: Unleash" in fourth. Global pop star Taylor Swift topped the list with "The Life of a Showgirl."

Other K-pop albums in the top 10 included Tomorrow X Together's "The Name Chapter: Together" at No. 6, Zerobaseone's "Never Say Never" at No. 7, Ive's "Ive Empathy" at No. 9, and G-Dragon's "Ubermensch" at No. 10.

The IFPI chart, which reflects combined physical album and paid digital download sales, also featured several other Korean releases within the top 20, such as NCT Wish's "Color" (11th), &Team's "Back to Life" (13th), Riize's "Odyssey" (15th), aespa's "Rich Man" (16th), and Boynextdoor's "No Genre" (18th).

In IFPI's separate Global Album Chart, which includes streaming data, the original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" ranked third. Stray Kids' "Karma" followed in sixth place, Seventeen's "Happy Burstday" in 12th, Enhypen's "Desire: Unleash" in 16th and "rosie" by Blackpink's Rose in 19th. Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" also led the chart. (Yonhap)