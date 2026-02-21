The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s sweeping “reciprocal tariffs” imposed on nearly all trading partners, including South Korea, were unlawful, injecting fresh uncertainty into global trade and existing agreements tied to the duties.

Following the court ruling, South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said it will review response in the direction that best serves the national interests.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court ruled that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump used to levy tariffs on imports, does not grant the president authority to impose such measures, upholding earlier decisions by lower courts that had also deemed them illegal.

“IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling, joining two other conservatives and three liberals in the majority.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it,” Robert said.

The IEEPA allows the US president to declare a national emergency and regulate economic and financial transactions in response to any “unusual and extraordinary” foreign threats. Trump had invoked the law by arguing that the US trade deficits and supply chain vulnerabilities constituted to national economic threats.

The latest ruling effectively dismantles the legal foundation for the reciprocal tariffs Trump pursued after declaring a national emergency over the US trade deficit in April last year. The measures included a baseline 10 percent tariff applied broadly to all imports, as well as additional country-specific reciprocal tariffs.

South Korean goods were subject to a 15 percent reciprocal tariffs, reduced from the previous 25 percent, after two countries reached a bilateral agreement. Under the deal, Seoul pledged to invest $350 billion in the US, along with other commitments, in return for the tariff reduction.

With the reciprocal tariffs now ruled illegal, the decision casts doubt on the trade agreement reached between Washington and Seoul. The deal could face renewed scrutiny, raising the possibility of renegotiations or diplomatic tensions and confusion among businesses.

It remains unclear whether Trump will accept the ruling or invoke other law to reimpose similar trade restrictions. When the court heard arguments in the case last November, Trump signaled that an unfavorable decision would prompt him to consider alternative measures.

Trump's top trade negotiatior Jamieson Greer said last month that the administration has a range of options available should the court invalidate the tariffs.

Trump has already relied on other statutes to levy tariffs, including Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the US president to impose duties at the recommendation of the commerce secretary if imports are deemed to threaten national security. He invoked Section 232 to slap 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, which are not affected by the latest Supreme Court ruling.

Observers say Trump could also turn to other legal authorities, including Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act -- which Trump frequently used during his first term -- as wll as Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act and Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. But these alternatives may not offer the same flexibility and sweeping power as IEEPA.

The Trump administration had said the ruling could compel the government to reverse trade agreements with other countries and potentially have to reimburse importers substantial sums already collected, though the court did not immediately order the refunds.

The US government could be required to refund more than $175 billion to importers, according to estimates from the Penn-Wharton Budget Model cited by Reuters.