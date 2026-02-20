More than 8 out of 10 of respondents in an international survey expressed a favorable view of Korea, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The ministry’s 2025 Survey on Korea’s National Image showed that overall favorability rose 3.3 percentage points from the previous year to 82.3 percent, the highest level since the survey began in 2018.

By region, people in the Middle East and Southeast Asia showed the strongest fondness for Korea. The United Arab Emirates ranked first at 94.8 percent, followed by Egypt (94 percent), the Philippines (91.4 percent) and Turkey (90.2 percent).

Favorability increased most in Europe and Southeast Asia, with the UK rising 9.2 percent to 87.4 percent and Thailand up 9.4 percent to 86.2 percent. China stood at 62.8 percent, and Japan at 42.2 percent, doubling over the past seven years.

Cultural content was cited as the most influential factor at 45.2 percent, followed by modern lifestyle and culture (31.9 percent), products and brands (28.7 percent) and economic level (21.2 percent).