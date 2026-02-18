Samsung Electronics and other key Samsung Group affiliates have tightened controls on internal communications by introducing a “secure chat” mode on their employee messaging platform, a step aimed at curbing repeated leaks of sensitive internal discussions, industry sources said Wednesday.

The new setting restricts how messages can be shared or stored once activated. According to an internal notice, secure chat rooms block copy and paste, message forwarding, screen capture and the saving of chat records to personal computers. Messages in these rooms are visibly labeled as "Secure Chat" to indicate that enhanced protections are in place.

Samsung explained internally that the feature is designed to prevent the external exposure of internal business information and to protect employee privacy. Unlike policy based guidance that relies on individual compliance, the controls are enforced at the system level, making common forms of redistribution technically impossible.

The rollout follows several recent incidents in which internal meeting materials, including sensitive instructions delivered during Samsung Electronics executive meetings, were posted in full on anonymous workplace platforms such as Blind and on internal anonymous boards.

Industry officials say such cases reflect a broader challenge for large corporations, where internal conversations can be shared externally in near real time and interpreted without context. In response, companies are increasingly pairing technical safeguards with renewed efforts to raise employee awareness about information security.

Samsung has not issued a separate public statement on the measure beyond its internal explanation. The secure chat function is understood to be available across major Samsung affiliates that use the group’s standardized in-house messenger.