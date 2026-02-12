전 국토지리정보원장 유기윤 서울대 건설환경공학부 교수 "구글 지도반출 쟁점은 규제가 아니라 손익 계산" "웨이모·스마트글래스 시대 오면 구글이 스스로 데이터센터 세울 것"

[코리아헤럴드=문준현 기자] "구글이 한국에 안 들어오는 이유는 정부가 막아서가 아닙니다. 수익이 안 나오니까 안 들어오는 겁니다. 이익이 나면 들어옵니다. 일본에서 그랬듯이."

19년째 이어지고 있는 구글 지도 데이터 반출 논쟁에 대해 유기윤 서울대 건설환경공학부 교수(전 국토지리정보원장)는 지난 11일 코리아헤럴드와의 인터뷰에서 이같이 밝혔다.

구글은 2007년, 2016년에 이어 지난해 2월 세 번째로 1:5000 축척 국가기본도의 해외 반출을 신청했다. 정부는 매번 안보를 이유로 허가하지 않았다. 그런데 지난주 구글이 제출한 보완 서류는 위성 이미지 보안 시설 가림 처리, 좌표 정보 삭제 등 정부가 내건 안보 조건을 사실상 모두 충족한 것으로 알려졌다.

단 한 가지, 국내 데이터센터 설치 계획만은 빠져 있었다.

유 교수는 이 교착 상태를 안보 문제나 서버 위치 논쟁으로 해석하는 것 자체가 본질을 놓치는 것이라고 진단했다. 그에 따르면 핵심은 단순하다. 구글이 한국에 데이터센터를 짓지 않는 이유는 구글맵스만으로는 투자 대비 수익이 나오지 않기 때문이라는 것이다.

구글 데이터센터의 진짜 비용

구글이 우려하는 비용은 서버 운영비가 아니다. 물리적 거점이 만들어질 때 발생하는 연쇄 효과다. 구글코리아가 신고한 2024년 매출은 3869억 원, 법인세 납부액은 172억 원에 불과하다. 하지만 가천대 경영학부 전성민 교수가 미국 증권거래위원회(SEC) 공시, 전자공시시스템(DART) 자료 등을 기반으로 추산한 실제 국내 매출은 4조 8360억에서 11조 3020억 원에 달한다.

유 교수는 "구글맵스 때문에 국내에 데이터센터를 두는 순간, 지도뿐 아니라 구글이 한국에서 운영하는 모든 서비스에 대한 세무 조사의 빌미가 될 수 있다"고 분석했다.

네이버 지도가 국내 시장 점유율 약 68%를 차지하는 상황에서, 구글맵스 단독의 매출로는 데이터센터가 촉발할 세금 부담을 정당화하기 어렵다는 것이다.

국내 모든 상업용 지도 서비스는 국토지리정보원이 수십 년간 국민 세금으로 구축한 국가기본도를 기반으로 만들어진다. 그에 따르면 미국을 포함한 약 40개국이 유사한 이유로 지도 데이터 반출을 제한하고 있다. 유 교수는 "공공 인프라를 활용해서 돈을 벌겠다면, 현지에 고정사업장을 세우고 세금을 내는 게 당연하다"고 강조했다.

'제도로 해결하기 어렵기 때문에 지도를 막는 것'

그렇다면 구글에 동일한 비용을 부과하는 제도를 만들면 되지 않느냐는 반론이 나올 수 있다. 지도 반출과 조세를 분리해서, 세금은 세금대로 걷고 지도는 지도대로 심사하면 된다는 논리다. 유 교수는 이에 대해 "현실적으로 어렵다"고 답했다.

"구글에 동일한 비용을 부과하는 제도를 만들면, 그 제도가 다른 모든 IT 사업으로 번지기 때문에 설계 자체가 복잡해진다"는 것이 그의 설명이다. 디지털 서비스세 같은 범용 과세 체계를 도입하면 구글만이 아니라 한국에서 활동하는 모든 글로벌 IT 기업에 일괄 적용해야 하고, 이는 통상 마찰과 제도 설계의 난이도를 동시에 끌어올린다.

유 교수는 "따라서 개별 사안별로 대응하는 것이 현실적으로 가능한 대안"이라며, 지도 반출 심사가 그러한 대응 수단 중 하나라고 설명했다. 지도라는 특정 공공 인프라에 대한 접근권을 심사하는 것은 이미 법적 근거가 있는 기존 제도이기 때문에, 새로운 과세 체계를 설계하는 것보다 실행 가능성이 높다는 논리다.

'경제효과 연구는 신뢰할 수 없어'

최근 논쟁이 된 경제적 영향 연구에 대해서도 유 교수는 거침없이 비판했다. 지난 3일 대한공간정보학회 포럼에서 한국교원대 정진도 교수가 발표한 연구에 따르면 지도 반출 시 10년간 최대 197조 원의 경제적 손실이 발생할 수 있다고 추산했다. 반대쪽에서는 2024년 한국관광레저학회에 게재된 논문이 구글 지도 개선으로 연간 관광객 340만 명이 추가 유입될 것이라고 전망했다.

그리고 지난해 8월 한국정보통신설비학회 하계학술대회에서 발표된 논문은 반출 허용 시 5년간 약 18조 4600억 원의 누적 매출 효과를 주장했다. 구글은 이 논문을 작년 9월 자사 공식 블로그에 인용했다.

유 교수는 "어느 쪽 연구도 전혀 신뢰할 수 없다"고 일축했다.197조 원의 경제적 손실 추정치는 크게 과장된 것이며, 구글지도 개선만으로 외국인 관광객이 얼마나 늘어날지 예측하는 것 자체가 사실상 불가능하다고 평가했다.

구글이 인용한 논문에 대해서는 "학술지에 정식으로 게재된 것도 아니고, 학술대회에서 자유롭게 발표한 것"이라며 "논문을 가장한 찌라시"라고 평가했다.

더 근본적인 문제는 이런 연구 자체가 구조적으로 불가능하다는 점이라고 유 교수는 지적했다. "지도는 광고, 내비게이션, 커머스, 모빌리티 플랫폼과 복잡하게 얽혀 있어서, 지도 데이터만의 경제적 효과를 독립적으로 분리하는 것 자체가 불가능하다"는 것이다.

시간은 한국 정부의 편

경제적 논거가 양쪽 모두 무력하다면, 19년간의 교착을 푸는 것은 무엇일까. 유 교수는 답이 "서울이 아닌 마운틴뷰에 있다"고 봤다.

구글의 차세대 서비스들은 현지 인프라 없이 운영하기가 훨씬 어려워진다. 웨이모의 자율주행차는 진입하는 모든 시장에서 정밀한 2D 내비게이션 지도가 필요하다. 증강현실 스마트글래스는 물리적 공간에 정보를 겹쳐 표시하기 위해 도로 수준의 지도 데이터를 요구한다. 세계 최고 수준의 스마트폰 보급률과 자동차 산업을 가진 한국은 유 교수의 표현대로 "건너뛸 수 없는 시장"이 된다.

구글 입장에서 구글맵스만으로는 한국 데이터센터를 정당화할 수 없다. 하지만 웨이모, 스마트글래스, 그 이후 등장할 위치 기반 서비스까지 합치면 "손익 계산이 뒤집힐 수 있다"고 유 교수는 전망했다. 일본에서 구글이 2023년부터 현지 서버 인프라를 구축하기 시작한 것도 수익성이 확보된 이후였다고 그는 덧붙였다.

"숫자가 맞아떨어지는 날이 오면 구글은 자발적으로 한국에 데이터센터를 세우고, 세금을 내고, 동등한 조건에서 경쟁할 겁니다."

그때까지 한국의 입장은 명확하다. "애초부터 우리가 구글한테 뭘 요구하는 게 아닙니다. 구글이 먼저 우리한테 요구하고 있는 겁니다. 공짜로 들어줄 이유가 없죠."

<기사 원문>

[Herald Interview] Google Maps standoff isn’t a ban — it’s a price tag, Korea's ex-mapping chief says

For 19 years, Google has been asking South Korea for permission to take the country's detailed 1:5000 map data overseas. For 19 years, Seoul has said no. The conventional explanation is national security: Korea is technically still at war, and precise maps in foreign hands pose a risk.

But last week, Google submitted a revised proposal that effectively undermined that narrative. It now meets virtually every security condition the government had set.

The one thing it refused to include was a plan to build a data center in Korea.

For Yoo Ki-yoon, former director of the National Geographic Information Institute, the government agency that produces Korea's base maps, framing this as a regulatory or server location dispute misses the point.

"If the economics justify it, Google will come in, pay taxes and compete. That's what happened in Japan recently," Yoo, a professor of geospatial engineering at Seoul National University, said in an interview with The Korea Herald. "The reason Google hasn't done so in Korea is not that it's being blocked. It's simply that the company has decided the returns don't yet justify the cost."

The cost Google is weighing extends well beyond running map servers. It's about what a physical presence would trigger. Google Korea reported just 386.9 billion won (about $268 million) in revenue for 2024, paying 17.2 billion won in corporate tax. But estimates presented to the National Assembly by Jeon Seong-min, a professor of business at Gachon University, place the company's actual Korean earnings from YouTube, the Play Store and advertising at between 4.8 trillion and 11.3 trillion won, figures derived from US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and domestic corporate disclosures.

The gap reflects a corporate structure that routes most revenue through low-tax jurisdictions. A Korean data center would expose that structure to scrutiny, Yoo argued, "not just for maps, but potentially for every Google service Korean users consume."

Naver Maps holds roughly 68 percent of the domestic maps market, bundled into a search and commerce ecosystem Google has never cracked. "A standalone map service doesn't generate enough (revenue) to justify the tax obligations a local data center would set in motion for Google," he said.

Every commercial map in the country is built on top of the government's base map, infrastructure created with public funds over decades. The principle, as Yoo put it, is straightforward: "You want to use public infrastructure to make money, you set up locally and pay your share."

Why not just fix the tax system?

A potential counterargument is that tax and map policy should be handled separately: collect taxes through tax reform, and evaluate map exports on their own merits. Yoo called this "unrealistic in practice."

"If you design a system to impose equal costs on Google, it inevitably extends to every other global IT business operating in the country," he said. A digital services tax or comparable levy would need to apply across the board, simultaneously raising the difficulty of institutional design and the risk of trade friction. "Case-by-case responses using existing legal tools are the realistic alternative," he said, describing the map export review as one such instrument.

Economic studies don't hold up

Yoo was equally direct about the economic research that has consumed the debate. A research preview by urban policy professor Jung Jin-do from Korea National University of Education last week estimated exporting the data could cost Korea up to 197 trillion won over a decade. On the other side, a 2024 study by The Korea Academic Society of Tourism and Leisure projected 3.4 million additional tourists per year from improved Google Maps.

A third paper published in August 2025 cited Google's own blog, claiming that 18.46 trillion won in cumulative industry gains would accrue over five years if South Korea allowed the map export.

"None of the research is remotely credible," Yoo assessed. The 2025 paper Google cited was not even published in a peer-reviewed journal, he noted, calling it "a leaflet disguised as scholarship."

The fundamental problem, he argued, is that such research may be structurally impossible. "Maps are entangled with advertising, navigation, commerce and mobility platforms. No one can reliably isolate the economic effect of map data alone."

What breaks the deadlock

If the economic arguments cancel each other out, what resolves the 19-year impasse? Yoo believes the answer lies not in Seoul but in Mountain View.

Google's next generation of services will be far harder to run without local infrastructure. Waymo's autonomous vehicles need precise 2D navigation maps to calculate routes in every market they enter. Augmented-reality smart glasses need street-level data to anchor information onto the physical world. Korea, with the world's highest smartphone penetration and a major automotive economy, becomes "a market you cannot bypass," in his view.

That changes the math. Google Maps alone does not justify a Korean data center. But Waymo plus smart glasses plus every location-based service that follows "can potentially flip the equation." Yoo pointed to Japan, where Google began building local server infrastructure in 2023 once the returns justified it.

"When the numbers work, Google will voluntarily build here, pay taxes and compete on equal terms."

Until then, Korea's position requires no action at all. "We are not asking Google for anything," Yoo said. "Google is asking us. And we have no reason to say yes for free."