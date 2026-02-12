Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown LA bring contrasting design visions — desert-inspired warmth and refined studio-apartment living — together in one dynamic destination

By Hong Yoo

Korea Herald correspondent

LOS ANGELES — In a city where hotels often compete through scale, glamour or celebrity appeal, the Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles stand out by combining two distinct hospitality experiences inside a single 37-story tower.

Opened in April 2023 across from the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center, the property includes 727 guestrooms across the Moxy and AC Hotel brands. Designed by global studio Yabu Pushelberg with architecture by Gensler, the building reflects two complementary approaches to hospitality — one energetic and social, the other calm and residential.

For travelers exploring downtown Los Angeles or planning trips around concerts, conventions or sporting events, the dual-brand hotel offers flexibility rarely found in traditional accommodations.

A desert-inspired stay at Moxy

Moxy Downtown Los Angeles, with 380 guestrooms, draws inspiration from the California desert. The lobby walls evoke banded rock formations, while motorcycles, vintage arcade games and the lobby bar create a playful, nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of a 1960s gas station. The space feels intentionally social, often filled with both hotel guests and locals.

“Especially on Super Bowl Sunday, locals gather at Bar Moxy to watch the game together and enjoy drinks,” said Steve Choe, general manager of Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles.

Guestrooms prioritize efficiency without sacrificing comfort. In a Corner King room, floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides provide expansive views of downtown Los Angeles, preventing the compact space from feeling enclosed. Hardwood flooring replaces carpet, reinforcing a clean, modern aesthetic. With average nightly rates around $199, the hotel offers strong value compared with other design-focused properties in the area.

Guests staying at either hotel share access to a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes and Technogym equipment. Surrounded by glass walls, the gym offers panoramic skyline views, particularly striking after sunset.

Calmer, residential retreat at AC

Above Moxy, the AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles presents a quieter atmosphere. The property includes 347 guestrooms, including 14 suites, and emphasizes residential comfort through natural materials such as oak, birch and stone. The neutral palette creates a sense of calm removed from the city’s energy below.

A Corner King room at AC Hotel includes a sofa, coffee table and workspace, encouraging guests to use the room for more than just sleeping. The experience feels closer to staying in a studio apartment than a traditional hotel room.

The AC Hotel lobby, located on the 34th floor, functions as a relaxed communal space. Guests can enjoy breakfast at AC Bar & Bistro or spend time working at the AC Library, where natural light and skyline views create a comfortable daytime environment.

Although the two hotels maintain separate identities, guests can use facilities across both brands. Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired cafe inside Moxy, is popular for coffee and smoothies. The Keen Greens smoothie — made with spinach, banana, almond butter, honey and almond milk — serves as a convenient and satisfying breakfast option.

Culinary playground at Level 8

One of the property’s defining features is Level 8, a dining and entertainment complex occupying the entire eighth floor. The concept blends restaurants, nightlife and immersive design into a single destination that attracts locals as well as hotel guests.

Maison Kasai, a French-Japanese teppanyaki restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil, combines dining with performance, including fire shows and occasional magic acts. Chef Ray Garcia’s Que Barbaro serves South American dishes cooked over a wood-fired grill, while Lucky Mizu focuses on Japanese shabu-shabu and sushi.

Entertainment continues throughout the space.

Golden Hour, the rooftop pool deck, has a rotating carousel-style bar, while Mr. Wanderlust, a hidden piano bar accessed through a rotating wall, hosts live jazz performances.

Sinners y Santos, designed to resemble a converted cathedral, stages lucha libre wrestling performances twice nightly. La Lo La Rooftop on the 34th floor offers Spanish-style tapas and sweeping views of Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Sign.

Downtown and beyond

The hotel’s location makes it easy to explore cultural attractions. The Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Peacock Theater and the Grammy Museum are all within walking distance. The Broad, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art are all just a short drive away.

The Broad, known for free general admission, features contemporary art. Currently on view through April 5 is “Robert Therrien: This is a Story,” the largest museum exhibition of the late artist’s work. The museum also houses Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, including “The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away,” which requires advance reservations.

Beyond downtown, Melrose Avenue offers one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable shopping districts, home to streetwear brands such as Stussy, Supreme, Madhappy and Cherry LA, as well as the iconic pink wall at the Paul Smith boutique.

The Getty Center provides another memorable excursion. Designed by architect Richard Meier and perched above West Los Angeles, the museum complex combines art galleries, gardens and panoramic city views. Admission is free.

By blending two hotel identities, the property reflects how hospitality in Los Angeles is evolving — toward experiences that extend beyond the guestroom and into the city itself.