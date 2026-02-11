The world’s highest wine consumers are not the French or Italians — it is the Portuguese, according to recent data. A 2024 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the International Organization of Vine and Wine shows that Portugal’s average wine consumption was 61.1 liters per person, far above Italy (42.7 liters) and Luxembourg (41.8 liters) on a per capita basis.

Portugal’s top ranking reflects the country’s long-standing wine culture. The top rankings are dominated by European countries. Wine consumption outside the continent, such as in the United States and Canada, is generally much smaller.

Among non-European nations, Australia stood out with about 24.5 liters per person, while Canada and the United States had lower averages of approximately 13.7 liters and 11.8 liters, respectively. At the lower end of the 2024 rankings were countries such as Japan (2.8 liters), Brazil (1.9 liters) and China (0.5 liter).