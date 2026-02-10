Stray Kids will meet and greet fans in person through four days of fan meetings, JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

The eight bandmates will celebrate the eighth anniversary of their debut with the event, titled “Stay in Our Little House,” at Incheon Inspire Arena. "Stay" is the group’s official fandom community.

The fan meetups will be held on March 28-29 and April 4-5. The second and fourth events will be broadcast online.

Separately, the group's tour film “Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience” scored big in the global box office. The film had raked in $19.1 million as of Feb. 8, hitting cinemas in 61 regions across the world. The yearlong tour ran until October last year, visiting 35 regions for 56 shows and being listed among the top ten on Billboard’s annual tour rankings.