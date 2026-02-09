Watchdog vows to accelerate second-phase crypto rules focused on user protection

Following the "ghost bitcoin" incident at South Korea's No. 2 cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, the Financial Supervisory Service will accelerate efforts to establish a virtual asset framework centering on user protection, the watchdog’s chief said Monday.

FSS Gov. Lee Chan-jin unveiled the agency’s policy agenda for this year at a press briefing held at its headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul. As part of the agenda, Lee outlined the establishment of a trustworthy virtual asset trading environment as a strategic priority.

"We are preparing to implement the second phase of virtual asset legislation, including measures to address structural vulnerabilities at exchanges exposed by the recent Bithumb incident in order to protect virtual asset investors," he said.

Korea is currently preparing to roll out the second phase of its virtual asset legislation, which will focus on regulating industry players’ distribution of virtual assets and mandating stricter disclosure requirements.

Lee further stressed the latest incident at Bithumb shows the structural limits of the industry.

“The problem lies in the system allowing erroneous entries, and this will require serious consideration during the second phase of the legislative process,” he said.

While the FSS has launched an on-site inspection following the incident, along with other financial authorities, Lee also stressed the need for full-scale monitoring of other exchanges as well, centering on unfair trading.

“We will also inspect internal control systems at other crypto exchanges and work to create an environment in which users can trade with confidence,” he said.

“As virtual assets are being incorporated into the legacy financial system, there remains the task of strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework. This could serve as an opportunity to put the system in place properly,” he said.

As part of its 2026 policy agenda, the watchdog will focus its inspection capacity on high-risk incidents that could potentially lead to consumer harm. The FSS is currently conducting high-profile probes and regulatory actions involving MBK Partners, Coupang, and banks over the misselling of equity-linked securities.

The regulator also said it would establish a supervisory framework aimed at preventing cybersecurity risks in the financial sector. The measures include introducing punitive fines for related incidents, strengthening the security responsibilities of chief executive officers and chief information security officers, and rolling out mandatory disclosures on cybersecurity.

"With hacking incidents and cybersecurity breaches occurring frequently last year, there are limits to preventing accidents through post-sanctions. We therefore aim to shift toward a preventive supervisory framework focused on risk prevention,” he said.