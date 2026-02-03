Hyundai Steel said Tuesday it has started mass production of low-carbon steel sheets that cut carbon emissions by around 20 percent compared with conventional blast furnace products, which will be supplied to carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia.

The steel-making unit of Hyundai Motor Group said it has successfully produced the low-carbon steel sheets through a hybrid production process that blends molten metal from both electric arc furnaces and blast furnaces. It added that this hybrid technology is the first of its kind.

The company began testing the new hybrid process at its Dangjin facility in April 2023 to verify safety and product quality, before entering full-scale mass production this month.

The company has already completed certification for 25 types of steel products made through the new process, including two recently launched low-carbon steel sheets. Hyundai Steel is looking to certify an additional 28 products by the end of this year, bringing the total to 53.

The step is part of the company’s broader efforts to align with the carbon-reduction roadmap by its parent, Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to begin using low-carbon steel materials in some vehicles produced in South Korea and Europe starting this year. Hyundai Steel said it will supply carbon-reduced automotive steel to Hyundai and Kia, and gradually expand both the range of materials and volumes.

It also aims to export the low-carbon steel materials to global automakers, manufacturers and producers of offshore wind power structures.

“Through the hybrid process combining our unmatched electric arc furnace operational expertise, we will lead in supplying low-carbon products,” an official at Hyundai Steel said. “We will proactively respond to the carbon-reduction demands by our global customers and actively support the carbon-neutral transition of industries such as automotive and energy materials.”