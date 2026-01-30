Five high-profile figures from the global entertainment industry have been appointed special advisers to South Korea’s Presidential Committee on Popular Cultural Exchange, the committee announced Friday.

The appointment ceremony took place on Thursday at the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles, where the committee officially named the five members who will advise on international strategies to expand the global footprint in Korean pop culture.

The five members include CEO Jay Penske of Penske Media Corporation, CEO and president Michael Rapino of Live Nation, CEO Monte Lipman of Republic Records, CEO Shunshuke Muramatsu of Sony Music Records and global co-head and partner Fred Davis of Raine Group.

Over the next two years, the special advisers are expected to offer in-depth policy consultation on Korea’s cultural exports and strategies for global cooperation in the entertainment sector.

During the ceremony, committee chair Park Jin-young, also a singer-songwriter and founder of JYP Entertainment, presented official plaques of appointment to Penske, Lipman and Davis. According to the committee, the plaques featured a stylized depiction of the traditional Korean "hojakdo" — a folk painting that includes tigers and magpies — inscribed on a traditional drum-shaped base. The committee added that the design was chosen to represent the dynamic resonance and humor of Korean culture, as well as its growing global reach.

The remaining special advisers, Rapino and Muramatsu, will receive the plaques later in February, the committee added.

“I’m truly grateful to have the participation of such influential leaders in the global entertainment scene,” said Park during Thursday’s appointment ceremony. “Together, we hope to help K-pop grow into a platform that fosters connection and communication among people around the world.”

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, who serves as the committee’s co-chair, also delivered remarks at the ceremony.

“These distinguished figures — with expertise across music, media, performance and investment — have long served as leaders in global networks,” said Chae. “We hope their involvement will further expand the scope of Korea’s cultural exchanges and cooperation with the world.”

The Presidential Committee on Popular Cultural Exchange was launched on Oct. 1, aiming to promote exchanges and foster the cultural sector as a globally competitive industry amid growing international interest in Korean music, entertainment and games, according to the presidential office. Park was selected to lead the committee together with Chae, recognized for his efforts in kickstarting K-pop’s entry into foreign markets.