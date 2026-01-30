The Seoul Administrative Court erupted in applause Thursday after a judge ruled in favor of teacher Ji Hye-bok, nullifying a transfer order issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s Jungbu District Office and reinstating her as an instructor.

Ji played a crucial role in publicizing mass sexual violence and harassment against the majority female students at her school in 2023, for which male students were held responsible. She applied for relief from a violation of student rights with the Seoul education office, and the following investigation led to written apologies from the perpetrating students.

However, the education office subsequently issued a transfer order for Ji in December 2023, effective from March 2024, citing the need to reduce teaching staff due to a declining student population. Ji argued that the move was retaliation for her whistleblowing and, from January 2024, staged a one-person protest in front of the Seoul education office.

She was later dismissed from her post in September 2024 for taking multiple unauthorized absences.

The court ruled Thursday that “Ji’s complaint constitutes public-interest whistleblowing.”

“Accordingly, Ji qualifies as a public-interest whistleblower, and the transfer order constitutes a disadvantageous measure under the Act on the Protection of Public Interest Whistleblowers,” the court said.

The bench added that while the transfer order was not legally void, there were sufficient grounds for its cancellation.

Under the whistleblower protection law, no one may take personnel actions, including involuntary transfers, against a whistleblower.

Ji’s attorney said that if the education office does not appeal, the ruling will be finalized and Ji will be able to return to her school; the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education confirmed Friday that it would not appeal the court’s decision.

“We will respect the court’s ruling and not appeal,” the office said. “We will carefully coordinate and actively work to restore Ji Hye-bok’s rights and status so that she may quickly return to her students,” it added.

The office also said it would accept the spirit of the ruling and work to protect future whistleblowers.