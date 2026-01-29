Samyang Foods said Thursday it has relocated its headquarters to Myeong-dong in central Seoul, marking its first headquarters move in 28 years, as rapid global expansion fueled by its Buldak spicy ramen brand stretched capacity at its previous office.

The company had been based in Hawolgok-dong, northern Seoul, since 1997. Over the past decade, its workforce has doubled alongside growing overseas demand, prompting the need for upgraded office infrastructure.

The new headquarters, a 15-story building with a gross floor area of 20,867 square meters, houses Samyang Foods and key affiliates under its holding company Samyang Round Square. The move consolidates teams that had previously been spread across multiple locations.

Samyang Foods said it plans to use the Myeong-dong site as a “global outpost,” leveraging its location in one of Seoul’s most visited districts to engage international consumers and strengthen its profile as a global K-food brand.

With more than 80 percent of revenue now generated overseas, the company said the relocation will support its export-driven growth strategy, enable more localized business development and improve talent recruitment.

“The move to Myeong-dong represents more than a change of address,” a company official said. “It marks a turning point as we strengthen our global operations and build a more innovative corporate environment.”