Genesis on Tuesday unveiled its extreme off-road concept car, the X Skorpio Concept, at a premiere event held in the Rub' al Khali desert in the United Arab Emirates.

"The new vehicle was designed to conquer harsh terrain while reflecting Genesis' design philosophy," said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

The exterior draws inspiration from a scorpion's stance, with body curves resembling an arched tail. Segmented panels, also inspired by the scorpion's form, are engineered for durability and rapid repairs in extreme environments, Genesis said.

The concept is equipped with a high-performance internal combustion engine, beadlock wheels and dedicated off-road tires, suspension and braking systems.

Donckerwolke said the model reflects Genesis' collaboration with off-road racing experts and the application of parts supplied by specialists, including a braking system from Italy's Brembo.