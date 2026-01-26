Kia is rolling out a fully redesigned version of its top-selling subcompact SUV with a new hybrid option and a larger body as it seeks to strengthen its lead in South Korea's small SUV market.

The second-generation Seltos comes six years after the model was first launched in the market in 2019. Since then, more than 330,000 units have been sold in South Korea through 2025, making it one of the country’s best-selling small SUVs.

Kia said it will begin taking orders for the all-new Seltos starting Tuesday, with the carmaker targeting 550,000 units in annual sales in Korea.

The new Seltos comes with two 1.6-liter powertrain options. The hybrid generates 141 horsepower with fuel efficiency reaching 19.5 kilometers per liter in combined driving. The turbocharged gasoline option produces 193 horsepower and returns combined fuel efficiency of up to 12.5 km per liter.

The hybrid vehicle uses a battery from LG Energy Solution, according to Kia.

“Customers have consistently asked for a more fuel-efficient hybrid option and more interior space in the Seltos,” said Jung Won-jung, vice president of Kia, on Friday at a media preview event on Friday.

“The new Seltos starts from those requests. By adopting the K3 platform, we strengthened stability and ride comfort. We also introduced the hybrid model customers have been waiting for, achieving 19.6 kilometers per liter in combined fuel economy to reduce fuel costs and improve affordability.”

The latest Seltos has grown in size compared with the predecessor. Overall length has increased by 40 millimeters to 4,430 millimeters, width by 30 millimeters to 1,830 millimeters and wheelbase by 60 millimeters to 2,690 millimeters, while height remains unchanged at 1,600 millimeters. Kia said rear-seat headroom and legroom have increased.

The Seltos starts at 24.77 million won ($16,900) for the gasoline model’s base Trendy trim and rises to 32.17 million won for the highest X-Line. The hybrid starts at 28.98 million won and goes up to 35.84 million won, based on South Korea’s 3.5 percent individual consumption tax and eco-friendly vehicle tax benefits for the hybrid.

The price rose by about 2 million won, with Kia citing the switch to a new K3 platform with larger dimensions, more futuristic details such as flush door handles and a hidden rear wiper, as well as upgraded safety and driver-assistance features. The automaker said it aimed to keep pricing competitive and “reasonable” against competitors, despite the added features.

Kia said it expects the hybrid to account for a large portion of Seltos sales, adding that hybrids are critical as a “bridge” toward electrification.