South Korea has launched a 1.9 trillion-won ($1.29 billion) project to develop special aircraft capable of jamming extensive air defense networks in the event of electronic warfare, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration held a meeting to discuss the development plan of the system, named Block-I, with major defense firm LIG Nex1.

Under the project, DAPA seeks to develop large aircraft capable of disabling and disturbing an opponent's air defense network and electronic command systems through jamming attacks. If developed, the agency aims to deploy it in 2034.

The envisioned aircraft is expected to be a "game changer" in future electronic warfare by increasing the survivability of aerial assets and enhancing interoperability during joint operations.

DAPA said it plans to push for the development of an advanced Block-II system following the launch of the first version. (Yonhap)