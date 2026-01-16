HD Hyundai said Friday that its autonomous shipping unit Avikus has secured an order to supply its HiNAS Control autonomous navigation system to 40 vessels operated by HMM, marking the largest single contract for the system to date.

The supply agreement was signed Thursday by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Avikus and HMM at HD Hyundai’s Global Research and Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

Under the deal, Avikus will install HiNAS Control on 40 HMM-operated vessels. To date, the company has supplied the system to about 350 large vessels worldwide, including more than 100 ships retrofitted with the technology.

HD Hyundai said HiNAS Control differentiates itself by offering not only route recognition and decision support, but also vessel control functions — placing it ahead of rival systems that focus solely on navigation assistance.

The system is designed to enhance maritime safety by selecting optimal routes and enabling autonomous navigation without direct crew intervention. It also improves fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal speeds and helps mitigate long-term crew shortages amid a shrinking global maritime workforce.

Separately, the three companies agreed to deepen cooperation on AI-powered autonomous navigation technologies to strengthen competitiveness as global competition in shipbuilding and shipping intensifies.

Under the partnership, Avikus will provide AI-based autonomous navigation programs, HMM will implement and operate the systems on its vessels, and HD KSOE will offer technical support.

“In the digital and eco-friendly shipping ecosystem, AI technology is key to enhancing competitiveness,” an HMM official said.

“Autonomous navigation will be a game-changer for both shipbuilding and shipping,” an HD Hyundai official said. “By combining the strengths of the three companies, we aim to pioneer next-generation autonomous ship technology.”