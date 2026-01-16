Hwasa of Mamamoo will have her first solo stand-alone show in Seoul on Jan. 17-18, her agency P Nation said Friday.

The singer announced “Mi Casa” with a poster in which sheappears draped in a maroon tulle dress.

She has been enjoying the success of her digital single “Good Goodbye,” which was released in October. She co-wrote the melody and lyrics of the song, which nabbed four trophies from television music chart shows. It also topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, a first for the musician.

In June, she will bring out a new album as a member of Mamamoo. The quartet will celebrate its 12th debut anniversary with the album and an international tour.