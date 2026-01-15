Three AI contenders — LG AI Research, SK Telecom and Upstage — cleared the first cut in South Korea’s high-stakes push to develop sovereign foundation AI models, advancing to the next stage of the government-led program, officials said Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, out of five elite teams initially selected, Naver Cloud and NC AI failed to advance past the first round, which weighed both technical sophistication and model originality.

Launched as part of Seoul’s push to reclaim AI sovereignty, the project targets the development of fully domestic foundation models. It is jointly managed by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency and the Telecommunications Technology Association.

The evaluation was split across three criteria — benchmark testing (40 points), expert panel reviews (35 points) and user feedback (25 points). LG AI Research led across all three categories, scoring highest in model accuracy, usability and innovation. SK Telecom and Upstage also performed strongly, each of them earning top scores in select categories.

Naver Cloud, once considered a frontrunner, was dropped from the program over concerns about model originality. The ICT Ministry said that the firm’s entry was developed by fine-tuning existing overseas models, a method that runs against the project’s fundamental requirement to train models from scratch. Independent reviewers also flagged the model’s lack of technical independence.

NC AI's scores were not disclosed.

To maintain a competitive four-team structure, the ministry plans to hold an additional round of selection. Naver, NC AI and other qualified firms are eligible to apply. The selected team will be granted access to high-performance computing resources, datasets and official designation as a “K-AI” developer.

“This is a critical push to ensure Korea can stand on its own in the global AI race,” a ministry official said. “We will continue to rally all available capabilities to back domestic innovation.”