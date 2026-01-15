Hyundai Motor Company said Thursday that its Palisade had been named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year in Detroit.

The victory marks Hyundai Motor Group’s ninth overall North American Car of the Year win, following the Genesis sedan in 2009, Avante in 2012, Genesis G70 and Kona in 2019, Kia’s Telluride in 2020, Avante again in 2021, Kia’s EV6 in 2023 and EV9 in 2024.

Hyundai saw added significance in the award, as hybrid vehicles are gaining traction in North America.

Judges cited the Palisade’s overall product quality, highlighting its next-generation hybrid system, which improves driving performance and fuel efficiency, alongside a spacious, family-oriented interior tailored to North American preferences.

Optimized for its segment, the hybrid setup pairs an engine with a transmission featuring two electric motors and incorporates Hyundai’s proprietary electrification technologies to enhance ride comfort, the automaker said.

“Palisade sets the standard for 21st-century family vehicles, with its spacious interior, engaging driving experience and innovative technologies,” said Jeff Gilbert, jury chair of the awards.

Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz called the recognition “a great honor,” adding that the Palisade reflected Hyundai’s core priorities of design, technology, safety and family friendly values.

Hyundai also noted that the Palisade has received multiple international design accolades, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award and IDEA Design Award.