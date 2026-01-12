Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be unveiled in Hong Kong in March, marking the first time the prestigious culinary awards are hosted in the city.

The 2026 ceremony, scheduled for March 25, will bring together leading chefs, restaurateurs and food media from across the region for a week of events culminating in the announcement of the new No. 1 restaurant in Asia. Last year’s top honor went to Gaggan in Bangkok.

The ranking is determined by a voting academy of more than 350 food writers, chefs and industry experts from across Asia, evenly split by gender, and independently verified by Deloitte.

Organizers said Hong Kong was chosen for its long-standing reputation as one of Asia’s most influential dining capitals, known for its blend of Chinese culinary traditions, global influences and a concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants.

The program will include industry forums, collaborative dining events pairing international and local chefs, a showcase of Hong Kong cuisine, and media roundtables with prominent figures in gastronomy. In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, the organization will also announce a series of special awards and release its extended list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100.

The awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, are part of a global network of restaurant rankings that also include The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and regional lists for Latin America, North America and the Middle East and North Africa.

The live countdown of Asia’s top 50 restaurants will be streamed worldwide on the organization’s YouTube channel, allowing diners and industry professionals to follow the results in real time.