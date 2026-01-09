South Korean automaker Kia on Friday unveiled its new compact electric SUV, the EV2, its smallest and most affordable electric model to date for the European market, aiming to broaden electric vehicle adoption among the region's fast-growing mass-market consumers.

The EV2, an all-electric B-segment SUV, made its global debut at the Brussels Motor Show, marking Kia’s sixth model to complete its dedicated “EV” electric car lineup. The B segment is the second-smallest category in the European classification system, comprising "small," or "subcompact," vehicles.

Production of the EV2 is scheduled to begin around February at its plant in Zilina, Slovakia. The model is expected to play a key role in boosting Kia’s market share in Europe as competition intensifies.

Measuring 4,060 millimeters in length, 1,800 millimeters in width and 1,575 millimeters in height, the EV2 is Kia’s smallest EV to date. Despite its size, the carmaker said it built the interior around the idea of a “picnic box” concept, focusing on simplicity and functionality to maximize space.

The EV2 long-range model is equipped with a 61-kilowatt-hour battery, providing an estimated driving range of up to 448 kilometers on a single charge. Fast charging from 10 percent to 80 percent takes about 30 minutes. It is also equipped with plug-and-charge capacity, allowing simplified authentication and payment at compatible charging stations by simply connecting the charging cable to the vehicle.

“EV2 is the most compact electric vehicle for Kia, yet it has the most vibrant interior experience and emotional design,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung. “We will take the lead in popularizing electric vehicles with through spacious design and differentiated user experience.”

At the Brussels Motor Show that runs through Jan. 18, Kia said it will display 19 electrified models, including the EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, EV9 and PV5, as it continues to expand its global electric portfolio.