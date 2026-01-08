Five-member girl group Rescene have recorded their single “Pinball” in Japanese, and will release it on Jan. 21, agency The Muse Entertainment said Thursday.

The single is part of the quintet’s first EP, “Scenedrome,” which came out in 2024. It will be the third song from the group to be available in Japanese, after “YoYo” and “UhUh.”

The fivesome wrapped up promotions last month for their third EP “Lip Bomb,” which was fronted by two songs — “Heart Drop” and “Bloom.”

The music video for "Bloom" racked up over 23 million views and the group won a rookie trophy earlier this week from a annual award based on a public survey.

In December, British music magazine NME included “Glow Up,” the title track from its second EP, as one of “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2025.”