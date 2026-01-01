K-pop sensation BTS will release a new album featuring all seven members on March 20, marking its first full-group comeback in nearly four years, the band's agency said Thursday.

The album will be the group's first release since the anthology album "Proof" in June 2022, according to BigHit Music.

BTS also released a handwritten New Year's letter thanking fans for their support and saying they missed them. RM, the group's leader, wrote that he had "waited more desperately than anyone else" for the comeback.

The group had been on hiatus while members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. All seven members have now been discharged. All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military in a country that faces security threats from North Korea.

BTS is scheduled to embark on a world tour following the album's release, with details to be announced later. (Yonhap)