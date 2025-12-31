The National Intelligence Service on Tuesday dismissed the interim chief of Coupang Corp.'s claim that the company conducted an internal probe into a massive data leak upon its order and requested the National Assembly to file a complaint against the executive over alleged perjury.

The move came after Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, claimed in a parliamentary hearing that the online retailer investigated the incident in accordance with the NIS' order and that the spy agency also instructed the company to get in touch with the person who leaked user information.

"(The NIS) has requested the National Assembly, which has the right to file a complaint, to take such action ... against the Coupang chief executive on charges of perjury," the NIS said in a press release.

The spy agency said the executive's remarks on the NIS giving orders to Coupang is "groundless," saying it has not given any instruction, order or approval to Coupang, with the exception of requesting information, nor is it in the position of taking such action.

On the Coupang executive's remarks that the NIS ordered the company to get in contact with the person who leaked the data, the spy agency said it emphasized "multiple times" that Coupang should make the final decision when asked about the move.

"We sternly warn Coupang that its chief executive's false remarks are a grave matter that undermines trust in a state institution," it said.

The NIS did not elaborate on what advice or feedback it provided to Coupang on getting in touch with the person who leaked the data or securing forensic images.

The government reaffirmed Tuesday that the major data breach at the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant affected 33 million customers in South Korea, nearly two-thirds of the country's population.

On Monday, the company announced a compensation plan after Coupang founder Kim Bom-suk issued his first public apology since the incident, but the plan has drawn criticism from consumer rights groups, which described it as little more than a marketing strategy aimed at encouraging additional purchases and renewed memberships. (Yonhap)