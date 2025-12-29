Seoul Cyber University has established itself as a leading institution in Korea’s online higher education sector, earning consistent recognition for academic quality, institutional scale and educational innovation.

The university received the top “A” grade in three consecutive evaluations conducted by the Ministry of Education, which certifies and assesses online universities nationwide.

Seoul Cyber University achieved the highest rating in the ministry’s evaluations in 2007, 2013 and 2020, underscoring its long-term stability and commitment to quality education in the digital learning space.

Seoul Cyber University has also demonstrated strong performance in student enrollment and outcomes. According to the Korea Council of University Education, the university ranked first nationwide in the number of incoming first-year students for six consecutive years.

It has also been recognized for producing the largest number of graduates and awarding the highest total scholarship amounts among the country's cyber universities over the past four years.

In recognition of its leadership in educational innovation, the university has been selected twice for government-led education innovation projects targeting online higher education.

Founded in 2000, Seoul Cyber University became Korea’s first accredited private online university. Today, it operates a 16,000-square-meter campus in Seoul and maintains seven regional campuses nationwide. The university hosts over 16,000 undergraduate students as of 2023.

The university has also built an extensive global network, establishing university partnerships with leading institutions across Europe, North America and Asia. Through these partnerships, Seoul Cyber University engages in content sharing, joint research, co-development of educational programs and special lectures by visiting professors.

A standout feature of its global strategy is the dual online degree program with California State University San Bernardino, which allows students to earn degrees from both institutions simultaneously. This marked the first time such a program was offered by an online university in Korea.

A similar dual-degree program is also operated in partnership with Vietnam’s Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology.

Seoul Cyber University’s brand strength has been repeatedly recognized by consumers and the industry alike.

The university was named the No. 1 cyber university brand chosen by working professionals in 2018, won top honors in Korea’s Most Loved Brand Awards in 2019, received the Korea Consumer Evaluation Best Brand Award twice in 2020, and in 2025 was awarded the Consumer-Selected Best Brand Award for five consecutive years in the cyber university category.