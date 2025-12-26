Seventeen dominated the 2025 Billboard K-pop Artist 100 published Saturday in the US.

Its 13 members took the top 13 spots on the list compiled with Billboard Korea.

“The No. 1 spot goes to Seventeen and its 13 members, with consistent performance in the US, global and Korean markets. Seventeen’s decade-long career reached new heights this year, cementing its status as one of the most powerful K-pop groups,” Billboard Korea wrote.

The band enjoyed chart success not only as a team with its 12th EP “Spill the Feels” and 5th LP “Happy Burstday,” but also with its subunits, BSS, Hoshi X Woozi and S.Coups X Mingyu. Seventeen sold 964,000 tickets through its "New__" tour, claiming the No. 17 spot on Billboard’s Top Tours ranking, the second-highest spot for a K-pop act.

It will resume the “New_” tour in February and visit four stadiums across Asia.