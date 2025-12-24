Former principal dancer Ohm Jae-yong returns as Drosselmeyer, reflects on his philosophy as ballet master

Onstage, he darts here, then there, casting spells that captivate wide-eyed children and adults alike. He is Drosselmeyer, Clara’s godfather and the enigmatic magician who gives her a Nutcracker and, with it, the key to a magical land.

In “The Nutcracker,” Drosselmeyer is more than a supporting character. He is the hinge between reality and fantasy, the figure who ushers Clara and the audience out of the living room and into the Kingdom of Sweets.

“He’s the one who invites Clara to dream,” said Ohm Jae-yong, a dancer and ballet master with Universal Ballet. “I think of him as the connector who leads her into that dream world.”

It is a deceptively demanding role. Onstage, Drosselmeyer is constantly in motion: playing chase with children, entertaining restless children with small tricks, casting spells that bring dolls to life in dance, scolding Fritz for fighting over the Nutcracker, and soothing a tearful Clara.

“The mime work is quite physically exhausting, and you sweat more than you expect when you’re wearing the beard and wizard’s costume,” Ohm said. “You’re running back and forth with so many things to manage. It keeps you constantly on your toes.”

But with a sweep of his cloak and a flick of his hand, he draws the audience into a world where imagination reigns.

Ohm’s relationship with "The Nutcracker" spans nearly three decades. He first appeared in the ballet as a middle school student, dancing as a toy soldier, and made his professional debut in 1999 as a male lead. He retired as a principal dancer in 2017 but has continued to appear occasionally in character roles, including in “Chunhyang” and “Giselle.” But returning to Drosselmeyer, one of the first roles he performed in his early 20s, feels markedly different.

“Coming back to it brings back so many memories of how I used to move and dance, and it makes you reflect on who you were back then,” said the 46-year-old dancer.

Time has reshaped the role in subtler ways as well. The biggest change, Ohm said, is that he is now a father.

“Drosselmeyer works closely with children. Now, watching the kids in rehearsal, they’re just adorable.”

It has also meant a life largely without Christmas offstage. During the interview, he reflected that he has not spent a Christmas away from the stage in 30 years; for him, Christmas is always onstage. So for the year-end classic, he takes particular joy in knowing that it is a performance any child can attend with their parents. For his six-year-old daughter, it would be her first “Nutcracker.”

“’The Nutcracker’ draws families hand in hand, many of them attending their first ballet. Its appeal operates on several levels: Young audiences thrill to the battle between mice and toy soldiers, while the magic of the snowfall scene works on everyone. Ballet devotees savor the grand pas de deux and the virtuosity of the principals.”

Since retiring from the stage, Ohm has taken on a new role as a ballet master, coaching primarily principal dancers. His focus is not technique alone but mental strength, especially for dancers preparing for the debut of their first leading roles.

He rarely watches performances from the audience. Instead, he remains backstage. Years of experience have taught him how fragile a performance can be once nerves take over.

“If a dancer’s mind collapses under pressure, they can’t do their job. I try to make them feel comfortable, grounded,” Ohm said. “I’ve been there. You can do a role 10 times, but if you lose your balance mentally, it’s incredibly hard to recover.”

“In the end, everything comes back to mentality,” he said. “First is mental strength. Second is mental strength.”

The rewards, he said, are different now. As a performer, the satisfaction came from applause directed at him. As a mentor, it comes from watching others grow and from seeing them receive that applause instead.

“It’s a different kind of energy, a different kind of pride.”

Universal Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” runs through Sunday.