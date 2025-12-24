B1A4 has left its previous agency, WM Entertainment, and has officially launched its own agency, marking a new chapter in the group’s 14-year career.

On Wednesday, WM Entertainment announced that its contract with B1A4 members Shinwoo, Sandeul and Gongchan had come to an end.

“After extensive discussions, both parties agreed to conclude the exclusive contract,” said WM through an official statement issued to the press. “While the contract has ended, we plan to continue collaborating on future overseas activities and other projects based on our longstanding relationship.”

Shortly after the announcement, changes were observed across B1A4’s official social media channels, where the group began uploading new content, including festive snapshots ahead of Christmas and behind-the-scenes footage, signaling a freshened start for the group.

Corporate registration records confirmed that a new entity, called “B1A4 Company,” was officially established on Monday, with the three members registered as its executive directors. The move suggests the trio had long been preparing for an independent venture under the same group name.

Fans welcomed the news with optimism, posting comments on social media expressing excitement over B1A4’s new chapter and saying it “means a lot” that the group was able to retain its name — something that is often difficult in the K-pop industry after artists part ways with their agencies.

B1A4 debuted as a five-member group in April 2011, gaining popularity with hits such as “What’s Going On” and “A Lie.” After Jinyoung and Baro left the group in 2018, B1A4 continued activities as a trio, maintaining a steady presence in the K-pop scene.