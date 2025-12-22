All members of BTS took to a livestream on Sunday and promised that 2026 will be the year of BTS.

They said they had finished all recording work for the upcoming album months ago but have continued to finetune the music, which is expected to be unveiled in March.

The bandmates acknowledged that they are impatient to resume activities, but that they cannot discuss in detail why they have not been more engaging with fans despite all members completing their military service as of June.

“I wish our company would embrace us with a little more affection,” said RM, admitting that he rarely makes such comments.

The leader had asked Hybe to officially announce the date of the band’s comeback last week, stirring up speculation that the members might be frustrated with the label.