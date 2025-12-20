Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met e-sports star Faker this week to discuss the latest developments and trends of the country's video game industry, his office said Saturday.

The meeting took place Thursday in an interview format, with Kim asking the professional League of Legends (LoL) player, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, about the industry and e-sports.

"When I first became a professional gamer, there was a lack of awareness and policy (on video games), but it has now significantly improved," Faker said. "The video game industry is changing into one of South Korea's key industries."

He, however, noted that while South Korea has dominated e-sports globally, the country's games have not enjoyed that level of success.

"Instead of games that give inspiration, there are increasingly more formulaic games or cash grab games (in South Korea)," he said, voicing hopes for games to serve as an inspiration for people, rather than being played to simply pass time.

When asked about his team's recent sixth LoL World Championship title, which marked an unprecedented third consecutive win, Faker said it felt like a dream.

Their full conversation has been posted on the YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office.