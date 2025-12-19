South Korea has been drawn into Group A for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside co-host Mexico, South Africa and the eventual winner of European playoff Group D, which includes Denmark, the Czech Republic, Ireland and North Macedonia. The final European qualifier will be decided on April 1, 2026.

The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, featuring 104 matches over 39 days. South Korea’s group-stage schedule has been fully confirmed and will take place entirely in Mexico.

Korea will open its campaign on June 11 against the playoff Group D winner at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. The second match follows on June 18 at the same venue against Mexico. The team will wrap up the group stage on June 24 against South Africa at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, a match likely to be decisive in determining advancement to the knockout round.