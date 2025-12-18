Enhypen's fourth single in Japan, “Yoi,” has reached the No. 8 spot on Oricon’s Annual Single Ranking chart, according to the chart published Wednesday.

It is the highest ranking achieved by an international artist this year.

The single album, released in July, sold over half a million copies in the first week and went on to log 750,000 shipments, certifying it for triple platinum from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Both milestones were a first for the seven-member group.

Last month, the band marked its fifth debut anniversary. Over its five-year career, it has accumulated 20 million in album sales. It is also set to release its seventh EP on Jan. 16. “The Sin: Vanish” will introduce a new series of tracks inspired by “sins,” as teased with six different short-form videos uploaded on Wednesday.