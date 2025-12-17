DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen will release EP “Serenade” as a subunit on Jan. 12, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The news was shared through a teaser trailer titled “An Ordinary Love.” In it, DK tries to make a call multiple times and cannot bring himself to hang up, even when no one answers. Seungkwan, on the other hand, is reminded of his past love when he spots a manga series someone brought to his work.

As suggested by the album title, the pair will portray moments of love and the feelings of romantic encounters and breakups.

The two main vocalists of Seventeen have been expected to release an EP since a media report in November. DK and Seungkwan, along with Hoshi, are also members of BSS, the 13-member act’s first subunit that dropped two hit single albums. Hoshi began his compulsory military service in September.