Chen, a member of K-pop juggernaut Exo, is expanding his first solo concert tour "Arcadia” to include four more cities across Asia.

According to his agency INB100, Chen will kick off the tour in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jan. 3. It will be followed by stops in Yokohama, Japan, on Jan. 25 and Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 31. Newly added stops include Manila on Feb. 28, as well as Macao and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 8 and March 29, respectively.

Chen’s tour builds on his first-ever solo concert held in October at the Kepco Art Center in Seoul, where he performed songs from his 5th EP “Arcadia” — a release that topped iTunes Top Albums and Top Songs charts in several countries. Chen’s Seoul concert earned praise from his fans for its immersive storytelling, powerful vocals and full-band sound.

The upcoming shows will reproduce this stage concept for international audiences, offering a blend of emotional resonance and live music craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, “Arcadia” marked Chen’s return to the music scene in September more than a year after his 4th EP “Door” was released in May 2024.

With four additional cities added to his tour itinerary, the expanded tour is seen as a milestone in his journey as a solo artist, cementing his place as a solo performer.