KickFlip will launch a fan concert tour in Korea in January in time for its first debut anniversary, label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

The six members will kick off the “From KickFlip, To WeFlip” fna concert tour with a two shows in Seoul on Jan. 17-18. On the following weekends, they will go live in Busan and Gwangju and will resume the trip in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, in February. The final gig will be held Feb. 28 in Daegu.

The group debuted with the EP “Flip it, Kick it!” and released two more mini albums, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” and “My First Flip,” in the span of one year. In October, the main track from the third EP, “My First Love Song,” came in first place twice on domestic television music chart shows.