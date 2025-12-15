G-Dragon concluded eight months on the road with “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour Ubermensch in Seoul: Encore” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday, marking the end of his 39-show world tour that spanned 17 cities across Asia, North America and Europe.

Around 54,000 fans attended the artist’s encore performance, waving G-Dragon’s official light stick, the Daisy Bong, as well as Big Bang’s VIP Bong, as they welcomed his grand finale.

Opening with “Power,” G-Dragon quickly got the crowd on their feet, joking mid-show, “Didn’t I tell you I’d come back?” and promising to give his all for the last performance of the tour.

His groupmates from Big Bang, Taeyang and Daesung, made surprise appearances during “Home Sweet Home,” sending the dome into a frenzy of cheers.

The tour was built around the philosophical concept of “Ubermensch,” a German word that refers to a person who seems superhuman, with astounding powers.

G-Dragon combined artificial intelligence, drone technology and visuals on LED walls to make the concert an exciting, immersive experience for his fans.

In line with his identity as a “fashion icon,” G-Dragon also showed off a variety of different looks throughout the four-hour performance. Highlights included a white, puffy top that resembled a giant flower; a long, glittery silver coat; and a black suit accompanied by a white daisy in his pocket — an iconic symbol associated with G-Dragon and his brand, Peaceminusone.

This performance drew considerable attention as it followed several months of controversy surrounding G-Dragon’s live singing. At the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards held in Hong Kong last month, G-Dragon’s performances were met with harsh criticisms over perceived lip-syncing and reliance on all-recorded tracks.

Despite concerns, Sunday’s performance showed signs of progress. G-Dragon delivered high-energy rapping and stage presence, powering through the night with stamina and charisma.

While his rap verses stood out with clarity and control, some fans remained divided over his vocal parts, noting moments of pitch adjustment or lowered delivery keys. Several choruses appeared to be skipped or backed by pre-recorded tracks as well.

G-Dragon treated fans to an extensive setlist blending hits and fan-favorites. Alongside early solo hits like “Heartbreaker,” “Crayon,” “Crooked,” and “Who You?” he also performed tracks from his latest album, including “Too Bad,” “Take Me” and “Drama.”

His performance of “Heartbreaker” especially garnered huge attention from the crowd, as he was joined by beatbox crew Beatpella House, with whom G-Dragon reinterpreted popular tracks like “Shake The World” and “R.O.D.” from his 2013 album “Coup d'etat.”

G-Dragon also revived deep cuts rarely performed live, including “Butterfly” and “Today,” as well as Big Bang’s “This Love.” Notably, the encore featured “A Fool of Tears” and “We Like 2 Party,” with Taeyang and Daesung rejoining him onstage for a festive finish.

During the encore, G-Dragon reflected on the past year, noting performances at MAMA Awards, Paris charity events and even an appearance at APEC, where he received a government medal of honor.

He dropped a major hint for 2026, the year of Big Bang’s 20th anniversary.

“It’s our coming-of-age year,” he said, referencing plans such as the group’s upcoming performance at Coachella in April as well as a Big Bang concert, which G-Dragon referenced as their “20th birthday party,” making the group’s potential full-unit return in the upcoming year highly anticipated among fans.