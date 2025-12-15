Police on Monday raided the residence of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and nine other locations over allegations the church bribed politicians, officials said.

A special investigation team under the National Police Agency sent investigators to Cheonjeonggung, known as Han's residence, in Gapyeong County and the church's headquarters in Seoul among other locations to carry out the search and seizure.

Police reportedly seek to also search former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo's office at the National Assembly and special counsel Min Joong-ki's office as part of the simultaneous raids.

Last week, police booked Chun, former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan on suspicion of receiving bribes from the church.

The police investigation comes after a former church official testified at court earlier this month the church sought to support politicians of both the ruling and opposition parties.

Chun resigned as oceans minister last week after the allegations surfaced. (Yonhap)