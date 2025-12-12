Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday launched the Galaxy Z TriFold, the company's new foldable smartphone model, in South Korea, drawing long lines of early adopter consumers at the company's retail stores across the country.

Dozens of consumers were seen lined up at Samsung Electronics' 20 major stores across the country to purchase the Galaxy Z TriFold, reflecting the attention among enthusiast Samsung fans on one of the slimmest devices yet among Samsung's foldable models.

The Galaxy Z TriFold measures 12.9 mm when folded and 3.9 mm when fully unfolded.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch cover display, similar to its foldable sibling Galaxy Z Fold 7, allowing users to adapt the device for different usage situations, the company said.

Samsung released only a single version of the Galaxy Z TriFold with 512 gigabytes of storage and in black. The price is set at 3.59 million won ($2,430).

The new model sold out online within just five minutes of its launch, and all in-store inventory was snapped up immediately after opening. Additional stock is expected to arrive sometime next week, according to industry officials.

The South Korean tech giant noted it will provide a 50 percent discount for display repairs for the device, but the smartphone will not be covered by its warranty program, Samsung Care Plus.

Samsung Electronics said the device will additionally be available in China, Taiwan, Singapore and the United States, although it has yet to confirm the detailed release schedule. (Yonhap)