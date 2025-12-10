Demand for private elementary schools in Seoul is surging, with applications again far outstripping places as parents seek stronger after-school programs and more reliable child care options.

Last month, the city's 38 private elementary schools received 29,488 applications for the 2026 academic year, more than eight times the 3,614 places available, according to data obtained Tuesday by The Korea Herald from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

The number of actual students applying will be lower, as parents can apply to up to three schools — before the three-school cap was introduced, there were as many as 12.6 applications per place — but it still means that most students will not get in.

Tuition at private elementary schools averages over 12 million won ($8,200) per year — while Seoul’s public schools are typically free. Yet many parents say the cost is justified by the child care and educational benefits they receive.

Private schools generally offer more extensive after-school programs than public schools, with classes ranging from musical instruments, skating and golf to foreign languages and horseback riding.

Parents say these programs keep children safely supervised until 4 or 5 p.m., a crucial gap-filler for dual-income households.

By contrast, public schools often dismiss students between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. — usually earlier for younger children — leaving working parents with the burden of arranging child care in the afternoon. Some rely on private academies that provide shuttle services, but that option is costly and the logistics of it can be complicated.

These challenges are frequently echoed in online parent communities.

“My husband and I both work, and our parents cannot care for our children during the day. Would it be better to send them to a private elementary school?” one parent asked on DSchool, an online community for parents.

"I heard private school fees were more expensive than some universities and that made me rethink it at first. But, I thought it was better than sending my children to private academies after school," said a mother, surnamed Kim, whose daughter is enrolled in a private elementary.

Some parents also believe private schools have higher-quality teachers and curriculums.

“A teacher at our son’s private school left to become a professor,” one mother boasted online.

One private school in Seoul’s Seongbuk District advertises “an immersive English experience,” assigning one native-speaking English teacher per class and hosting regular events such as games and debate competitions in English.

The preference for private elementary schools strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many parents said public schools struggled to maintain educational quality online.

Competition surged from 2.1-to-1 for the 2020 academic year to more than 12-to-1 by 2023, prompting the city to impose a three-application limit the following year.

Lim Sung-ho, president of Jongno Hagwon, told local media the shift reflects a broader demographic change.

“Private elementary schools were once seen as places only for children from wealthy families, but now many middle-class dual-income households are flocking to them,” he said. “Parents want high-quality education for their children, and private schools also help solve after-school child care problems.”

Seoul's education office said it already runs after school care programs for first and second graders. Moreover, it plans to introduce new policies for after school care in 2026 to curb private school competitions.

"We plan to fund an annual 500,000 won per person for after school activities targeting third graders starting next March," a Seoul Metropolitan Education Office official told the Korea Herald. The office also said it would create "unique programs" that students can enjoy after school.

"Seoul's public elementaries are already very good. We are certain demand (for public schools) will increase," she added.