KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

On the afternoon of December 5th, the "Enduring as Water, Together for the New Year" —— China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala was officially launched in Malaysia. The event was guided by the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China. It was hosted by the Information Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, Shandong Radio and Television Station, and the Shandong Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. It was undertaken by Shandong TV and the Shandong International Communication Center, with joint hosting by the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce and the Malaysia Shandong Chamber of Commerce.

The External Promotion Bureau, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, relevant departments of the Malaysian government, the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, chambers of commerce alliances from both countries, media representatives of Chinese-funded outlets in Malaysia and local residents gathered together. Bridging cultures and celebrating the festive atmosphere, they shared in the joy of the Lunar New Year and reaffirmed the profound friendship between China and Malaysia, described as "frequent exchanges, as close as family."

The event kicked off with the performance "Lion Dance" by Malaysia's National-Level Intangible Cultural Heritage High Pole Lion Dance Troupe. The majestic leaps of the lions and powerful drumbeats instantly ignited the atmosphere. The Twenty-Four Festive Drums, with its vigorous and passionate rhythms, showcased the unique charm of Malaysia's intangible cultural heritage and played the prelude to the fusion of folk traditions from both nations. Li Zhuang, Deputy Director-General of the External Promotion Bureau, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; Zheng Xuefang, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia; and Dato' Mohd Yusri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, delivered speeches, jointly envisioning a bright future for China-Malaysia relations in the new "Golden 50 Years."

This event marks the start of overseas segment recordings for the Shandong Spring Festival Gala. In his speech, Li Zhuang, Deputy Director-General of the External Promotion Bureau, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, stated that the friendship between China and Malaysia is "as enduring as flowing water." Hosted by Shandong, the homeland of Confucius and Mencius, this event will showcase intangible cultural heritage and artistic performances. It aims to transform the festive sentiments of reunion and blessings into heartfelt cultural resonance, allowing China-Malaysia friendship to flourish like red lanterns shining brighter.

Minister-Counselor Zheng Xuefang interpreted the cultural essence of the Spring Festival with the themes of "hope, harmony, happiness, and family." He noted that as friendly neighbors within the community with a shared future for mankind, China and Malaysia are jointly advancing toward a higher-level strategic community with a shared future. Coinciding with the upcoming Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, the auspicious symbolism of the "horse" resonates with Malaysia's national identity. He expressed hopes that both countries would deepen strategic communication with the momentum of "taking the lead," advance practical cooperation with the determination to "win instant success," and jointly promote regional prosperity with the concerted effort of "ten-thousand horses running." He also extended a special invitation to Malaysian friends to visit Shandong and experience the cultural heritage and hospitality of Qilu.

Dato' Mohd Yusri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, delivered an enthusiastic speech. He praised the event for its rich and diverse programs, which fully embody the spirit of harmony and cultural sharing, and affirmed that Chinese and Malaysian performers taking the stage together creates more opportunities for multicultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries. He stated that culture, like water, can connect communities, bridge differences, and inspire new possibilities. Through joint efforts, China and Malaysia can continue to build a future of mutual prosperity and deepen their friendship.

The artistic performances were spectacular and harmonious. The Universiti Putra Malaysia Chinese Orchestra's "Flourishing Age" enveloped the audience in the beauty of traditional Chinese instruments; the Malaysian Zapin Dance Troupe's "Zapin Welcomes Spring" showcased the charm of local culture with graceful movements; the Xi'an Soldier Acrobatic Troupe's shoulder ballet "Dreams of Chang'an" vividly displayed the essence of Chinese acrobatic art with breathtaking skill; the Henan Opera "The Monkey King", led by the "Central Plains Monkey King" Sun Jingpeng, displayed the unique charm of Chinese opera with agile movements; and Dr. Wang Ping, a music doctoral graduate from UCSI University, performed the classic folk song "Jasmine Flower", its melodious tune and lingering notes evoking emotional resonance among the people of both nations. "National Style Goddess" Shen Feifei made a stunning appearance with her performance "Li Qingzhao", delicately unfolding the poetic charm of Li Qingzhao's hometown and the elegance of Jinan, the "City of Springs". During the event, Malaysian internet influencer Qian Qian Long, with over 16 million followers, interacted on stage as the "China-Malaysia Spring Festival Ambassador," sharing her experiences of Chinese culture and building bridges for youth exchanges between the two countries.

During the launch ceremony, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, the Malaysian government, chambers of commerce and media organizations from both countries took to the stage to light up the "Ship of Friendship" launching platform.This gesture symbolizes the China-Malaysia friendship sailing through waves toward a brighter future and bringing the event to a climax. Meanwhile, Shandong International Communication Center simultaneously launched the "I Want to Be on the Spring Festival Gala" Malaysian internet celebrity audition campaign, aiming to discover and cooperate with local influencers and cultural envoys in distinctive fields. With diverse local perspectives, it seeks to jointly tell the stories of both countries and deepen people-to-people dialogue and integration.

The event concluded with all performers and on-site citizens jointly performing "Love Each Other", known as Shandong's "provincial song." Ding Kunnian, chief director of the Shandong Spring Festival Gala, stated that this event not only brought a Spring Festival feast featuring profound cultural heritage and contemporary charm to the people of China and Malaysia, but also, with the Spring Festival as a bond, will surely contribute Shandong's strength to deepening the mutual learning between the two civilizations and building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

It is reported that prior to the Spring Festival, Shandong Radio and Television Station will organize a variety of activities in Malaysia, including the "Each in Its Own Beauty" China-Malaysia Intangible Cultural Heritage Exchange Exhibition, "Beauty in Harmony" artistic performances, and flash mobs featuring artists from both countries. These initiatives aim to create a grand Spring Festival cultural celebration for the people of both nations to rejoice and celebrate together.