Thousands packed the street in front of the National Assembly on Wednesday, braving biting winds and subzero temperatures in Seoul to mark the first anniversary of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law decree.

Silver thermal blankets snapped in the wind. Protesters wrapped themselves in wool scarves with only their eyes peeking out, yet kept their pickets raised, chanting “End the insurrection!” into the frigid air.

Just meters away, rows of police officers in neon jackets and riot gear stood motionless, their shields catching the weak winter light.

The scene recalled last December, when Yeouido’s boulevards filled with hundreds of thousands demanding Yoon’s impeachment a day after the decree.

But the mood Wednesday was markedly different. Gone was the breathless urgency; in its place was a buoyant mix of remembrance and cautious vindication.

“This is probably the last time I’ll come to a rally about this and wave this flag,” said Yoo Hyun, 29, gripping a pole bearing a satirical design for the National Tea Drinking Union.

"Now that the administration has changed, I'm sure those responsible for the insurrection will be punished. It’s time to remember it and move on to other social issues.”

Nearby, a woman in her 40s surnamed Kim burrowed deeper into her thermal blanket. “I came to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Yoon’s impeachment,” she said. “The insurrection is over, but the punishment isn’t.”

Along the rally's edges, warm tents steamed in the cold as volunteers ladled out fish cake broth and tea. Pop songs — some rewritten to commemorate the anniversary — poured from speakers. Activists with guitars led familiar folk tunes and dozens of flags bobbed above the crowd: labor unions, civic groups and sharply satirical banners such as for the National Coalition in Support of a 0-Day Workweek and the Online Cat Servants’ Association.

As dusk settled, the stage lights brightened. Some demonstrators whisked out light sticks. Singers Lee Han-cheol and Lee Eun-mi appeared, drawing the crowd in closer as the temperature continued to drop.

Organizers stressed that the gathering was not only a commemoration, but a call for “fair punishment” for those on trial for last year’s decree — including Yoon himself.

Such celebratory protests are not unusual in South Korea, where the law regulates assemblies but does not differentiate between rallies of grievance and rallies of joy. Groups must register the time, location, organizer and estimated attendance at least 48 hours ahead, but they are free to frame the event however they choose.

Similar events unfolded across the country. At Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, participants staged mock trials, sentencing photos of Yoon and his former ministers to life imprisonment.

Across the street from the National Assembly rally, a smaller pro-Yoon group staged its own demonstration. A few hundred supporters waved Korean and American flags together, shouting, “Free Yoon Suk Yeol!” and “Out with Lee Jae Myung!” Their chants pierced the air, but did little to dampen the celebratory mood nearby.

“This is the one-year anniversary when the people, who have sovereignty, fought against the insurrection initiated by Yoon Suk Yeol and his gang to protect democracy,” organizers of the main celebration declared from the stage.

Still, mild anger simmered beneath the festivities. “I can’t believe the People Power Party has not been swept out and still occupies seats in the chamber,” Yoo said.